Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Oldest WWII vet dies at age 112 in New Orleans

FILE - World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks holds a photo of him taken in 1943, as he...
FILE - World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks holds a photo of him taken in 1943, as he celebrates his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, on Sept. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Lawrence Brooks, the United States’ oldest World War II veteran, died Wednesday morning, according to his daughter and caregiver, Vanessa Brooks, WVUE reported. He was 112 years old.

Vanessa Brooks told the Military Times her father’s health was winding down and he was in and out of the local veterans’ hospital several times in recent months but was still alert, enjoying the holidays and watching his beloved Saints play until the end.

The National World War II Museum released a statement saying, in part, it was “deeply saddened by the loss.”

“He was a dear friend, who celebrated his birthday with us every year starting in 2014, when he was just a spry 105-year-old. His consistent advice when asked for the secret behind his longevity was, ‘Serve God and be nice to people.’ We are feeling his loss heavily today at the Museum, and we offer our condolences to his daughter Vanessa and his family,” a post on Instagram read.

Lawrence Brooks was one of 15 children.

Edith Francisco, a fellow church member, greets World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks as he...
Edith Francisco, a fellow church member, greets World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks as he celebrates his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Brooks was born Sept. 12, 1909, and served in the predominantly African-American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines during World War II. He was a servant to three white officers in his battalion. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)

He was born in 1909 north of Baton Rouge in Norwood, Louisiana, and was raised outside of Stephenson, Mississippi, a small town where his family moved for work during the Depression.

He was drafted into the Army at the age of 31 and spent World War II in the predominantly African American 91st Engineer Battalion. He was stationed in Australia, New Guinea and the Philippines. Classified as service personnel, he cleaned and cooked for three of the battalion’s white officers and attained the rank of Private 1st Class.

After the war, the museum says Brooks worked as a forklift operator for four decades, retiring in his seventies. His wife, Leona, died in November 2008, and he is survived by five children, 13 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Smith
Moselle man accused of having sexual contact with 2 teen girls
Michael Joe Whitaker
‘Child predator’ wanted in Jones County arrested
SNAP
SNAP benefit updates for 2022
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Eighty-four-year-old Carl Lee Wells, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody.
84-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Claiborne County

Latest News

FILE - Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V....
Louisiana governor pardons Plessy, of ‘separate but equal’ ruling
Officials believe she may be in the Laurel, Jones County or the Hattiesburg, Forrest County...
Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
An University of Southern Mississippi sport management class earned not only credits but some...
USM sport management collaborates with Pelicans on ticket sales
Committee members want to question Pence about his experience that day and Hannity about texts...
Jan. 6 committee asks Mike Pence, Sean Hannity to voluntarily cooperate with investigation