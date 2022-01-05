MSDH: New COVID-19 cases continue to soar statewide

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – New coronavirus cases continued to surge in Mississippi Wednesday, with the Mississippi State Department of Health saying that nearly 6,600 residents tested positive for COVID-19.

MSDH said Wednesday that 6,592 new cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The state also said 11 COVID-related deaths were discovered between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4, including one in Marion County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 572,694 and 10,503 respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 62,229 COVID-19 cases and 1,064 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,879 cases, 97 deaths

Forrest: 15,132 cases, 265 deaths

Jasper: 3,686 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 15,163 cases, 250 deaths

Lamar: 11,823 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,748 cases, 116 deaths

Perry: 2,244 cases, 57 deaths

Wayne: 4,554 cases, 72 deaths.

MSDH also reported 513,156 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,497,848 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,449,932 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

To date, 4,686,972 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

