Moselle man faces serious sex crime charges

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - 38-year-old Jonathan Smith is behind bars in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

Smith is charged with one count of sexual battery to a child and one count of molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes.

“Throughout the investigation, it was discovered, I believe, that Mr. Smith had molested one of the children and had sexual contact with the other,” said Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. J.D. Carter. “That’s the case with one being molestation and the other charge being sexual battery.”

Some of Smith’s family members say he didn’t commit these alleged crimes.

“He didn’t do this,” said Smith’s sister, Heather. “And that he’s not the person... a bad person.”

Heather describes her brother as a hard-working individual.

“He is a very loving, gentle person that works very hard. I mean he’s a son, he’s a father he’s a brother... I mean, he’s a very good person,” Heather said. “Even if I wasn’t his sister and I just knew him... I mean, there’s other people that would stand and tell you that he is a super awesome person. I mean, he is just one of the best people you could meet.”

However, Jones County deputies say the evidence shows a different story and they’re working to protect children.

“So, hopefully with making the arrest and getting the prosecution out of it, it’ll stop this one from happening and especially show people this is not the behavior that’s even acceptable in society period,” Carter said. “And that we’re coming for the suspects and the predators out there that’s victimizing not only children but adults but especially the children. You know, innocent kids are being hurt and we can’t just let it slide under the radar.”

Smith’s initial appearance in court is Wednesday at 1 p.m.

