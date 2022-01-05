Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Moselle man faces serious sex crime charges

Jonathan Smith faces two charges of sex crimes.
Jonathan Smith faces two charges of sex crimes.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - 38-year-old Jonathan Smith is behind bars in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

Smith is charged with one count of sexual battery to a child and one count of molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes.

“Throughout the investigation, it was discovered, I believe, that Mr. Smith had molested one of the children and had sexual contact with the other,” said Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. J.D. Carter. “That’s the case with one being molestation and the other charge being sexual battery.”

Some of Smith’s family members say he didn’t commit these alleged crimes.

“He didn’t do this,” said Smith’s sister, Heather. “And that he’s not the person... a bad person.”

Heather describes her brother as a hard-working individual.

“He is a very loving, gentle person that works very hard. I mean he’s a son, he’s a father he’s a brother... I mean, he’s a very good person,” Heather said. “Even if I wasn’t his sister and I just knew him... I mean, there’s other people that would stand and tell you that he is a super awesome person. I mean, he is just one of the best people you could meet.”

However, Jones County deputies say the evidence shows a different story and they’re working to protect children.

“So, hopefully with making the arrest and getting the prosecution out of it, it’ll stop this one from happening and especially show people this is not the behavior that’s even acceptable in society period,” Carter said. “And that we’re coming for the suspects and the predators out there that’s victimizing not only children but adults but especially the children. You know, innocent kids are being hurt and we can’t just let it slide under the radar.”

Smith’s initial appearance in court is Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP
SNAP benefit updates for 2022
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Eighty-four-year-old Carl Lee Wells, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody.
84-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Claiborne County
Michael Joe Whitaker
Sex offender a ‘serious threat to public safety,’ Jones Co. sheriff says
Jonathan Smith
Moselle man accused of having sexual contact with 2 teen girls

Latest News

.
Pine Belt superintendents share lessons learned from the pandemic
PCGH and Doctor's Clinic being acquired by FGH.
Forrest General Hospital acquires Perry County General Hospital
Hattiesburg council will vote on ward redistricting lines.
Hattiesburg City Council hears redistricting proposals
The Petal School District has seen exceptional growth over the past few decades and currently...
Herrington Road project in Petal to go out to bid