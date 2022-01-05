Win Stuff
MDCPS provides signs of potentially abusive situations

The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services has several tips that may indicate a child is in an abusive situation.
The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services has several tips that may indicate a child is in an abusive situation.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 7 children experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year.

The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services has several tips for spotting potential abusive situations.

According to MDCPS, signs of abuse include:

  • Children who have unexplained injuries such as burns, bites, bruises or broken bones
  • Seem scared, anxious, depressed, withdrawn or aggressive
  • Seem frightened of his or her parents;
  • Shrink at the approach of adults;
  • Abuse animals or pets;
  • Show extreme behavior, such as being overly compliant or demanding;
  • Show signs of depression or suicidal thoughts.

MDCPS also says signs of sexual abuse include:

  • Difficulty walking or sitting
  • Sudden refusal to go to school
  • Reports of nightmares or bed-wetting
  • Experiencing sudden changes in appetite
  • Running away

Additionally, signs of neglect include frequent absence from school; lack of needed medical care; lack of sufficient clothing for the weather; poor hygiene; abuse of alcohol or other drugs; changes in behavior; and withdrawal from friends and activities.

It’s also important to note although these signs are broken down by type of abuse, the department says they can overlap.

Abuse reports can be made by calling 1-800-222-8000 or by visiting the MDCPS website.

