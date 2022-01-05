Win Stuff
Lt. Governor Hosemann tests positive for COVID-19

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann addresses business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's...
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann addresses business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's annual "Hobnob Mississippi" in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday morning.

According to Deputy Chief of Staff Leah Smith, Hosemann currently has no symptoms and has been double vaccinated and boosted.

Hosemann is quarantining for five days according to the recommendation of the State Health Officer and CDC guidelines.

The Office of the Lt. Governor is in the process of notifying those who may have been exposed.

This is Hosemann’s second bout with COVID-19.

He was first infected in 2020, early in the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

