JCSD arrests man on felony child abuse charge

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is behind bars in Jones County on a charge of felony child abuse.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 26-year-old Brandon McAuley was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center Tuesday.

JCSD says a five-week-old child was taken to a local hospital on Dec. 8, 2021, suffering from a head fracture. We’re told the child had multiple skull fractures that were consistent with abuse.

Officials say the investigation revealed McAuley was the only person with the child during the incident.

“....Claimed that the child had fallen off the bed then later revised his story to accidentally dropping the child,” said JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter. “But the injury is too consistent with an actual child abuse situation and not consistent with a fall from a bed or being dropped.”

McAuley remains incarcerated in the Jones County Adult Detention Center and will have his initial appearance in court Wednesday.

If you suspect child abuse, it can be reported to the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services by calling 1-800-222-8000. It can also be reported on the agency’s website.

