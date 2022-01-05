Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

JCSD arrests man on felony child abuse charge

26-year-old Brandon McAuley is charged with felony child abuse.
26-year-old Brandon McAuley is charged with felony child abuse.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is behind bars in Jones County on a charge of felony child abuse.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 26-year-old Brandon McAuley was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center Tuesday.

JCSD says a five-week-old child was taken to a local hospital on Dec. 8, 2021, suffering from a head fracture. We’re told the child had multiple skull fractures that were consistent with abuse.

Officials say the investigation revealed McAuley was the only person with the child during the incident.

“....Claimed that the child had fallen off the bed then later revised his story to accidentally dropping the child,” said JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter. “But the injury is too consistent with an actual child abuse situation and not consistent with a fall from a bed or being dropped.”

McAuley remains incarcerated in the Jones County Adult Detention Center and will have his initial appearance in court Wednesday.

If you suspect child abuse, it can be reported to the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services by calling 1-800-222-8000. It can also be reported on the agency’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP
SNAP benefit updates for 2022
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Eighty-four-year-old Carl Lee Wells, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody.
84-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Claiborne County
Michael Joe Whitaker
Sex offender a ‘serious threat to public safety,’ Jones Co. sheriff says
Jonathan Smith
Moselle man accused of having sexual contact with 2 teen girls

Latest News

.
Pine Belt superintendents share lessons learned from the pandemic
Jonathan Smith faces two charges of sex crimes.
Moselle man faces serious sex crime charges
PCGH and Doctor's Clinic being acquired by FGH.
Forrest General Hospital acquires Perry County General Hospital
Hattiesburg council will vote on ward redistricting lines.
Hattiesburg City Council hears redistricting proposals
The Petal School District has seen exceptional growth over the past few decades and currently...
Herrington Road project in Petal to go out to bid