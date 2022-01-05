Win Stuff
Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

Officials believe she may be in the Laurel, Jones County, or the Hattiesburg, Forrest County, areas.(Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office needs your helping finding a missing teen.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Raishunda Day Shel Braza Smith was last seen in Heidelberg on Dec. 30. She was wearing a black muscle shirt and pink pants.

Officials believe she may be in the Laurel, Jones County, or the Hattiesburg, Forrest County, areas.

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, please contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 601-764-2588.

