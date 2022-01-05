Hub City man charged with drug, weapon possession

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested Tuesday on multiple felony charges.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 31-year-old Terry Hamby was arrested in the 6500 block of U.S. Highway 49.

During the arrest, officers seized a Bowie knife, along with about 28 grams of meth.

Hamby was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Hamby was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

