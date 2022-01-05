Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hub City man charged with drug, weapon possession

Hamby was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a...
Hamby was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested Tuesday on multiple felony charges.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 31-year-old Terry Hamby was arrested in the 6500 block of U.S. Highway 49.

During the arrest, officers seized a Bowie knife, along with about 28 grams of meth.

.
.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

Hamby was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Hamby was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
2 killed in crash, traffic stalled on SB left lane on US 49
Jonathan Smith
Moselle man accused of having sexual contact with 2 teen girls
Michael Joe Whitaker
‘Child predator’ wanted in Jones County arrested
SNAP
SNAP benefit updates for 2022
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

Photo, L to R: Brandon McCauley and Jonathan Smith.
Bonds set for suspects accused of crimes against children
Midday Headlines 01/05
Midday Headlines 01/05
According to reports, both vehicles left the roadway. One of the vehicles hit a signpost for...
2 cars involved in crash on I-59
Final stages of a nearly $400,000 repavement of W.S.F. Tatum Boulevard in Hattiesburg should...
Roadwork to continue on W.S.F. Tatum Boulevard