Hub City man charged with drug, weapon possession
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested Tuesday on multiple felony charges.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 31-year-old Terry Hamby was arrested in the 6500 block of U.S. Highway 49.
During the arrest, officers seized a Bowie knife, along with about 28 grams of meth.
Hamby was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Hamby was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
