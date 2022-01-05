Herrington Road project in Petal to go out to bid

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - In Petal, work to widen Herrington Road from two lanes to four is set to get underway soon.

The project will go out to bid later this month with construction potentially starting in February.

Heavy traffic in the Petal Primary School area prompted officials to move forward with the project. Traffic is expected to remain open while work is taking place.

The Petal School District has seen exceptional growth over the past few decades and currently has around 4,200 students enrolled along with 670 teachers and staff.

