Hattiesburg Christmas tree recycling program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you thrown out your Christmas tree yet? If not, we know the perfect place it can go.

The City of Hattiesburg is inviting the public to recycle their live Christmas trees.

All of the trees they collect will be chipped into mulch and placed at the highland cemetery.

If you look at your screen, you can drop your tree off at any of these locations: Duncan Lake, Kamper Park, Highland Cemetery or fire station number eight.

Andy Parker is the Hattiesburg arborist. He says there will be a few guidelines to follow before you drop off your tree.

“Please take the lights, the ornaments, the stands, anything like that (because that) material in a woodchipper is not good. And, we only take live Christmas trees. No artificial and no flocked trees. The fake snow that is stuck to the tree is gummy. and it will mess up our chipper,” said Parker

You have until Feb. 28 to drop off your tree.

