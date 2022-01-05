Win Stuff
Hattiesburg City Council hears redistricting proposals

Hattiesburg council will vote on ward redistricting lines.
Hattiesburg council will vote on ward redistricting lines.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg City Council opened their ears and inboxes to community input about the redistricting process, and now it’s time to start finalizing new ward lines.

Tuesday evening, the city council heard nine proposals for adjusting wards. A few are from city consultants, some are from citizens and one is from a community coalition.

The council had the opportunity to ask questions about different plans and also answer questions from people attending the presentations.

Now, it’s time for the city to consider and discuss each of the proposals.

“They’ve got to go through the process of narrowing those nine plans down to one preferred plan. When they choose that one preferred plan, then we’ve got to prepare the ordinance and do some technical steps so that they can formally adopt their preferred plan. And I would expect within the next couple weeks they will probably narrow those plans down,” explains Christ Watson of Bridge & Watson Urban Planning Consulting Firm.

Council members expect to vote and begin the process of adopting a plan in the next two weeks.

