Forrest General Hospital acquires Perry County General Hospital

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest Health has signed an agreement for Forrest General Hospital to acquire the Perry County General Hospital and The Doctor’s Clinic in Richton.

With this, Forrest Health will now take control of the 22-bed critical access facility.

“We’re just excited that Forrest General is able to take over operations here. It’s a part of our service area,” said Bryan Maxie, the Regional Administrator of Forrest Health. “We want to see this facility thrive and grow and we’ll actually we’re coming in. We’ll be investing money right off the bat, to bring the facility up to speed.”

The agreement was finalized on Jan. 1, 2022.

