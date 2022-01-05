Win Stuff
Bonds set for suspects accused of crimes against children

Photo, L to R: Brandon McCauley and Jonathan Smith.
Photo, L to R: Brandon McCauley and Jonathan Smith.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men accused of crimes against children received their bond sentencing on Wednesday afternoon at the Jones County Justice Court.

Brandon McCauley, 26, of Moselle, was charged with child abuse. His bond was set at $25,000.

Jonathan Smith, 38, of Moselle, was charged with sexual battery, molestation and touching a child for lustful purposes. His bond was set at $20,000.

Smith was also issued a no-contact order by the judge.

The men are being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

