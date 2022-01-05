Bay Springs woman plans bone marrow donor drive

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Bay Springs woman is hosting an event to help her find someone who can give her a bone marrow transplant.

Megan Riley was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019. The doctors have given her about two years to live if she does not find a donor to give her a bone marrow transplant.

This Thursday, she’s hosting a drive to help her and several other people find their miracle.

“There are several people in our area that are looking for their donors. This is what it takes for most leukemia patients to be cured,” says Riley.

Riley says the donor drive will be held at Bay Springs City Hall. Mayor Donald Brown helped her secure the space, as he knows firsthand how hard it can be watching someone fight sickness.

“Well, my family was greatly affected by cancer. My mother passed away when she was 42 from melanoma, and it’s very important to have a blood drive or a marrow drive,” says Brown.

The drive will be held from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Riley says even though her face is on the flyer, the donor drive is not just for her.

“This is our only hope, our only chance of life, and we need to find our matches to be cured. There are children, adults, babies, it’s not just me. There’s a lot of people,” says Riley.

Brown says he’s hoping the community will come together and support the cause.

“Those patients really need it, and it’s hard to get people to come out and do that, you know. I know it’s inconvenient for them but it’s really helpful to the patients,” Brown says.

Riley says if a lot of people come out to support, it can save their lives.

“My hope is that anybody in our area, anybody in our state, will find their miracle, will find their hope,” Riley says.

The procedure will be simple. The nurses will swab your mouth and send it to the lab to determine if you can be the match for someone.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.