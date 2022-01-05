6 Miss. school districts to receive DOJ grants for violence reduction initiatives

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith highlighted the award of more than $2.77 million in U.S. Department of Justice grants for violence reduction initiatives in six Mississippi school districts, including Jefferson Davis County.

The DOJ Office of Community Oriented Policing Services approved School Violence Prevention Program grants for the Jefferson Davis County, Forest Municipal, Coahoma County, Quitman County, Scott County, and Natchez-Adams school districts.

SVPP funds totaling $2,775,839 for Mississippi include:

Jefferson Davis County School District – $500,000

Forest Municipal School District – $478,796

Coahoma County School District – $468,375

Quitman County School District – $445,337

Scott County School District – $443,544

Natchez-Adams School District – $439,787

“The Justice Department provides these funds to support a variety of activities to protect students by improving security at schools and emergency preparedness,” said Hyde-Smith. “I’m pleased these predominantly rural Mississippi school districts will have new resources to address these issues.”

Districts can use SVPP grants for coordination with local law enforcement for security enhancements, emergency preparedness and technology upgrades and/or other actions to improve security in schools and school grounds.

The SPVV grants fund up to 75 percent of the cost for evidence-based school safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools.

