The 2022 legislative session has officially started

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2022 legislative session is underway.

There are typically some surprise issues that somehow overshadow the expected priority list each session. But any surprises aside, they’ve got a full plate to get handled.

That includes divvying up that $1.8 billion dollars in federal funding. They’re hoping those dollars can go to generational, transformational projects like infrastructure and broadband.

Among the shared priority list for the Speaker and Lt. Governor is a teacher pay raise, but neither would reveal the dollar amount their chamber plans to propose.

“I think by and large, it would be much greater than the last bill that we increase what we did last year. So every year we’ll be increasing the teacher salaries,” said Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann.

“You’ll see it when we bring it out,” said Speaker Philip Gunn.

And it may be the same song, different verse on tax relief this session. Speaker Gunn planning to pitch his proposal again.

“There have been some misrepresentations made about that bill,” noted Gunn. “As far as a tax increase, it is not a tax increase as a net tax deduction... reduction. So, we’re going to be pushing on that plan to try to make sure that Mississippians get to keep more of their hard earned money, that is going to be one of the top issues that we take.”

But in the other chamber...

“I anticipate the Senate will have a tax relief bill,” added Hosemann. “We were not persuaded by a tax swap. We want tax relief.”

And a familiar request from House Minority leader Robert Johnson.

“What would make a perfect session is if we passed Medicaid expansion,” said Rep. Robert Johnson.

But it’s a phrase that fires up both the Speaker and Lt. Governor.

“We need to be looking at ways to get people off Medicaid, not put them on Medicaid,” said Gunn. “But the bottom line is it’s all an academic discussion until you got the votes. And everything we do around here operates on votes. And I do not believe the votes exist.”

“I think we ought to start focusing on how we provide health care for working Mississippians,” said Hosemann, who doesn’t want the focus to be on the phrase Medicaid expansion. “And I think when we do that, I think it takes down a lot of the barriers that may have been built up by some political diagnosed discourse or some sort of other questions.”

You’ll notice we didn’t mention medical marijuana. But we can tell you there were several advocates watching from the Senate gallery Tuesday.

It sounds like there are plans to get the drafted medical marijuana bill to committee in the coming days. The Lt. Governor is saying he thinks more public hearings should be part of that process.

