Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

2 cars involved in crash on I-59

According to reports, both vehicles left the roadway. One of the vehicles hit a signpost for...
According to reports, both vehicles left the roadway. One of the vehicles hit a signpost for the exit ramp.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff and Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A crash involving two vehicles was reported on Interstate 59 near the 67B Exit.

According to reports, both vehicles left the roadway. One of the vehicles hit a signpost for the exit ramp.

No major injures were reported on the scene.

The Hattiesburg Police Department reported the incident.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash blocked traffic on the northbound left lane on Interstate 59. It appeared that northbound traffic was stalled near Campbell Loop to around the bridge over the Bouie River.

MDOT said the traffic alert was cleared around 1:29 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Smith
Moselle man accused of having sexual contact with 2 teen girls
Michael Joe Whitaker
‘Child predator’ wanted in Jones County arrested
SNAP
SNAP benefit updates for 2022
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Eighty-four-year-old Carl Lee Wells, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody.
84-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Claiborne County

Latest News

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
2 killed in crash, traffic stalled on SB left lane on US 49
The JCSD participated in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” impaired driver enforcement...
JCSD reports“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign results
Nearly 15,000 citations issued during MHP’s New Year’s Enforcement Period
Nearly 15,000 citations issued during MHP’s New Year’s Enforcement Period
Jones County sheriff advocates for radar use on county roads
Jones County sheriff advocates for radar use on county roads