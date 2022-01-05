2 cars involved in crash on I-59

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A crash involving two vehicles was reported on Interstate 59 near the 67B Exit.

According to reports, both vehicles left the roadway. One of the vehicles hit a signpost for the exit ramp.

No major injures were reported on the scene.

The Hattiesburg Police Department reported the incident.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash blocked traffic on the northbound left lane on Interstate 59. It appeared that northbound traffic was stalled near Campbell Loop to around the bridge over the Bouie River.

MDOT said the traffic alert was cleared around 1:29 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

