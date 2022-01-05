1 arrested, 1 on the run following stolen vehicle chase in Petal

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A high-speed chase in Petal and Jones County Tuesday morning ended with one person in custody and another still on the run.

Petal Police Department officers received a call from a citizen about a stolen vehicle. As officers were en route to make contact with the citizen, the vehicle was spotted and officers attempted to pull the vehicle over.

“The vehicle went to [U.S.] Highway 11 and went north towards Jones County, and lead officers in a chase and speeds of excess of 117 mph. There were two suspects. One is still at large. We do know who he is and there are warrants for his arrests. One suspect was taken into custody on the scene. Both are juveniles and their names cannot be released,” said PPD Detective Michael Crawford.

The chase ended in Ellisville, and Crawford says no injuries occurred to officers or the suspects. He also said there were no damages to the vehicle.

