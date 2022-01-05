Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

1 arrested, 1 on the run following stolen vehicle chase in Petal

The chase ended in Ellisville, and Crawford says no injuries occurred to officers or the...
The chase ended in Ellisville, and Crawford says no injuries occurred to officers or the suspects.(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A high-speed chase in Petal and Jones County Tuesday morning ended with one person in custody and another still on the run.

Petal Police Department officers received a call from a citizen about a stolen vehicle. As officers were en route to make contact with the citizen, the vehicle was spotted and officers attempted to pull the vehicle over.

“The vehicle went to [U.S.] Highway 11 and went north towards Jones County, and lead officers in a chase and speeds of excess of 117 mph. There were two suspects. One is still at large. We do know who he is and there are warrants for his arrests. One suspect was taken into custody on the scene. Both are juveniles and their names cannot be released,” said PPD Detective Michael Crawford.

The chase ended in Ellisville, and Crawford says no injuries occurred to officers or the suspects. He also said there were no damages to the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP
SNAP benefit updates for 2022
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Eighty-four-year-old Carl Lee Wells, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody.
84-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Claiborne County
Michael Joe Whitaker
Sex offender a ‘serious threat to public safety,’ Jones Co. sheriff says
Jonathan Smith
Moselle man accused of having sexual contact with 2 teen girls

Latest News

.
Bay Springs woman plans bone marrow donor drive
JCSD listed Riels as a “Most Wanted” suspect with a bench warrant for burglary, issued by the...
Jones County ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested following foot pursuit
The Petal School District has been ranked No. 1 in the state multiple times and includes an...
Petal School District names their 2021-2022 Administrator and Teacher of the Year
Recycling Christmas tree
Hattiesburg Christmas tree recycling program