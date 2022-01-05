01/05 Ryan’s “Warming” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt Early Birds!

Still going to be a chilly morning today, but this morning’s lows in the upper 30s/low 40s are a big improvement from yesterday’s. That’s due almost exclusively to “return flow,” the light southerly wind that developed yesterday. That’ll keep temperatures on the rise into tomorrow afternoon, but the warming rate will start to slow Thursday afternoon as rain moves in. The rain isn’t looking very likely in the Pine Belt with only a 20% chance, but a shower or two is certainly possible. This “weather-maker” is the first of two fronts that’ll bring us big cool-downs later this week.

For today, expect to add 10 degrees or more to yesterday’s high and low. This morning’s low will climb into the upper 30s/low 40s with mostly clear skies and light, patchy fog. This afternoon will remain mostly sunny with a high near 66 and light southerly winds. That means another warmer night lies ahead, low climbing to 52 ahead of Friday morning’s cool-down.

