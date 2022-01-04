Some schools to change back-to-school protocols due to Omicron

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With students returning to school this week and the Omicron variant on the rise, some schools will be having to take another look at their COVID protocols.

Petal School District Superintendent Matt Dillion explains a few changes his staff will make once students get back on campus.

“We are making a few revisions to the plans based on the feedback from registered nurses that play a big part in our decision making. We are going to follow the CDC’s new guidelines of reducing the amount of quarantine time from 10 days to 5 days as long as the student is not symptomatic,” said Dillion.

This revision will be effective starting Tuesday, and parents and staff should expect an email with more information.

“We have very strict sanitation protocols in place. Again, we social distance when appropriate and when we can. But also we’re trying to use common sense around our approach as well,” said Dillion.

Dillion says they will continue to provide opportunities for students to learn and engage like they normally do, but in the safest way possible.

“As far as our district. The way we’re approaching it is we are going to have a solid plan. We are going to tweak and revise and take all the guidance we can to make sure our plan is up to date and then execute that plan at a high level,” said Dillion.

In Forrest County, Superintendent Brian Freeman says his district has made no changes so far but will be taking it one day at a time.

“At this time, we’re not changing anything other than strongly encouraging people to wear masks. And, we went through some of the continually cleaning protocols in place and of course our isolation protocols we have reviewed all that,” said Freeman.

Both superintendents say they will continue to monitor the COVID numbers and make adjustments accordingly.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.