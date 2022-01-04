Seminary man charged with aggravated stalking in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Seminary man has been charged with aggravated assault in Forrest County.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Robert Mcgilvary, of Seminary, was arrested as a part of a joint investigation with the Petal Police Department.

FCSO defines the basic elements of stalking as:

Any person who purposefully engages in a course of conduct directed at a specific person, or who makes a credible threat, and who knows that the conduct would cause a reasonable person to fear for their own safety, to fear for the safety of another person, or to fear damage or destruction of their own property, is guilty of the crime of stalking.

Back in 2018, Mcgilvary was sentenced to five years for aggravated stalking of a Forrest County resident.

Mcgilvary is being held in the Forrest County Jail, and his bond has been set at $300,000.

