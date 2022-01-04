REWIND: 2021 elections in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Looking back on 2021, the year brought municipal elections to the Pine Belt. Here’s a recap of some of the top results.

Incumbent Johnny Magee won his third term as mayor of Laurel after defeating 3 independent candidates.

“We want to keep the growth going, we want to keep the people coming, the city’s ready to do everything we can along with the people spending the money to make it happen, and we’re ready to take it for another 4 years,” said Magee

The City of Petal inaugurated its first new mayor in 12 years, Tony Ducker.

“I see the growth continuing, what role does the city have to play in that, we obviously need the private sector to come in and invest in our community and believe in it,” said Ducker.

Toby Barker clinched a second term as Hattiesburg mayor with a landslide win over his Democratic challenger.

He said he looked forward to improving the quality of life across the city and working with each council member to make that happen.

“You understand each member’s unique challenges in their ward as well as their aspirations for what they want to see. You try to communicate ahead of time, between our office and city council members because we want to tackle these things together. We want to celebrate each other’s successes,” said Barker

Heidelberg elected a new mayor, David Taylor, as did New Augusta with Steve Spicer and Beaumont with Scotty Dailey.

A new mayor took charge in Sumrall, Joel Lofton.

It was the end of an era for Bay Springs, as Donald Brown was elected the new mayor defeating longtime incumbent J.E. Smith, who had served more than 30 years.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.