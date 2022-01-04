Reeves appoints new State Parole Board chair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced the appointment of Jeffery Belk as Chairman of the State Parole Board effective January 1, 2022.

Belk will replace Steven Pickett who retired on December 31, 2021.

“Jeffery’s experience in both the public and private sector makes him a prime candidate to serve as Chairman of the State Parole Board,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I look forward to seeing Jeffery’s efficient and effective management of the Board and thank him for stepping up to serve Mississippians.”

Prior to Belk’s appointment to the State Parole Board, he retired from Chevron as Project Procurement Manager and currently works on various projects as a consultant.

Belk has served as Vice Chairman of the Personal Service Contract Review Board and Chairman of the Public Procurement Board.

