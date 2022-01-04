New welcome center coming to Laurel-Jones County

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A new welcome center is in the works for the Laurel-Jones County area which will be located on Leontyne Price Boulevard near the Highway 59 exit.

It will be situated inside one of the old historic housing units spared from demolition during the current rebuilding program for newer housing units.

The structure was part of the Beacon Homes, some of the oldest examples of public housing in the country.

Due to the age of the homes which were being torn down, the Laurel Housing Authority was notified by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History that one of the structures was to be left intact, which could be used to serve the public.

The idea of a new welcome center gained traction with commitments from the Jones County Board of Supervisors and the Laurel City Council.

George Bassi, who serves as Chair for the Laurel-Jones County Tourism Committee, said the new facility will be used in a variety of ways.

“It will not only serve as a welcome center for visitors and tourists’ information, for them to learn about what’s going on in Jones County, (but) it’ll also have an area with panels to educate about local history,” Bassi said.

“It’s going to be a great way to celebrate Laurel and Jones County history, and it’s going to cover every facet from when Laurel was founded all the way up to the current day,” Bassi added.

The cost for the project is expected to be around $1 million and work could begin as soon as next month.

