Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

New welcome center coming to Laurel-Jones County

It will be situated inside one of the old historic housing units which was spared from...
It will be situated inside one of the old historic housing units which was spared from demolition during the current rebuilding program for newer housing units.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A new welcome center is in the works for the Laurel-Jones County area which will be located on Leontyne Price Boulevard near the Highway 59 exit.

It will be situated inside one of the old historic housing units spared from demolition during the current rebuilding program for newer housing units.

The structure was part of the Beacon Homes, some of the oldest examples of public housing in the country.

Due to the age of the homes which were being torn down, the Laurel Housing Authority was notified by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History that one of the structures was to be left intact, which could be used to serve the public.

The idea of a new welcome center gained traction with commitments from the Jones County Board of Supervisors and the Laurel City Council.

George Bassi, who serves as Chair for the Laurel-Jones County Tourism Committee, said the new facility will be used in a variety of ways.

“It will not only serve as a welcome center for visitors and tourists’ information, for them to learn about what’s going on in Jones County, (but) it’ll also have an area with panels to educate about local history,” Bassi said.

“It’s going to be a great way to celebrate Laurel and Jones County history, and it’s going to cover every facet from when Laurel was founded all the way up to the current day,” Bassi added.

The cost for the project is expected to be around $1 million and work could begin as soon as next month.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP
SNAP benefit updates for 2022
Michael Joe Whitaker
Sex offender a ‘serious threat to public safety,’ Jones Co. sheriff says
Two were injured Sunday morning when their Sonata left Interstate 59 and flipped into the...
Jones County rollover injures 2 Sunday morning
A date has been set for the trial of a South Carolina orthopedic surgeon accused of fatally...
Trial set for doctor charged with involuntary manslaughter
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Police: More than 50 shots fired in Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting

Latest News

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/3
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/3
HPD needs to identify a man and a woman in an ongoing investigation.
HPD looking for information on 2 attempted robbery suspects
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 561,262...
MSDH: 17,525 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Miss. over New Year’s holiday
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call