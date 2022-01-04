Win Stuff
New babies born in 2022 in the Pine Belt

Kam Ace Boyles was born at 1:37 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, at The Family Birthplace at Forrest...
Kam Ace Boyles was born at 1:37 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, at The Family Birthplace at Forrest General Hospital.(Forrest General Hospital)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The birth of a new year is often marked by the births of new babies in the Pine Belt.

This year, it appears the first baby born in the Pine Belt in 2022 was at Forrest General Hospital.

According to the hospital, The Family Birthplace’s first baby of 2022 was Kam Ace Boyles. He was delivered at 1:37 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1.

According to Merit Health Wesley, their first baby, Ellie Jo, was born on Sunday, Jan. 2, at 2:46 p.m.

South Central Regional Medical Center said their first baby was born around 2:10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3.

According to the baby’s grandmother, who contacted WDAM on Facebook, the baby was a little girl named Ariel Jade Mallett.

As of Tuesday noon, Wayne General Hospital has not yet reported a birth.

The information above was provided by the public relations officers from each hospital. This story may be updated when more information is provided.

Congratulations from WDAM to all of the new parents of 2022 and to those who are expecting later this year.

