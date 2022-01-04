Win Stuff
Nearly 15,000 citations issued during MHP’s New Year’s Enforcement Period

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)(WMC)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol conducted its New Year’s Holiday Enforcement Period over the New Year’s holiday.

From Dec. 30- Jan. 2, MHP says officers gave out 14,792 citations and made 279 arrests for impaired driving.

The agency also says it investigated 178 crashes which resulted in 25 injuries with two fatal crashes and two deaths.

MHP reports the deadly crashes occurred in DeSoto and Hinds counties.

