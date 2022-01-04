MSDH: 4,840 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths reported in Miss. on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said that less than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.

MSDH said Tuesday that 4,840 new coronavirus cases were recorded as of 3 p.m. on Monday.

37 new deaths were also reported with 10 deaths happening between Dec. 13, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022. Twenty-seven more deaths were recorded between April 13, 2020, and Dec. 28, 2021, from death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 566,102 and 10,492, respectively.

Around 459 COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in the Pine Belt. The deaths were reported in Forrest and Perry counties.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 61,546 COVID-19 cases and 1,064 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,808 cases, 97 deaths

Forrest: 14,963 cases, 265 deaths

Jasper: 3,633 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 15,019 cases, 250 deaths

Lamar: 11,660 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,694 cases, 115 deaths

Perry: 2,227 cases, 57 deaths

Wayne: 4,540 cases, 73 deaths.

MSDH last said 513,156 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,497,878 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,449,932 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

