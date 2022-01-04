Moselle man accused of having sexual contact with 2 teen girls

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Moselle man is behind bars facing charges of sexual battery to a child and molesting - touching a child for lustful purposes.

According to Investigator J.D. Carter, with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Smith, 38, is accused of having sexual contact with two girls under the age of 16.

“Jonathan Smith is accused of sexual battery and molestation involving two female children under the age of 16. These are serious allegations which have been brought forth and our investigation into both cases is ongoing,” Carter said.

Smith is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

