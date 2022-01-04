Miss. Pediatricians urge school mask policies, vaccinations amid rise in COVID-19 infections

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) – As COVID-19 cases surge to record numbers in the state, pediatrician members of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (MSAAP) are reiterating their strong recommendation that schools and child care facilities implement school-wide mask policies for staff and students older than 2 years of age, in alignment with guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, to help keep children and staff in school.

Pediatricians also recommend all eligible staff and children receive COVID-19 vaccines, which reduce infections, hospitalizations, and death from the virus. Currently, children age 5 and above are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, with minimal exceptions.

“We know schools have been doing a remarkable job at controlling the spread of COVID-19 while keeping kids in school where they belong. As students come back during the Omicron surge, we need to see the successful strategies that worked last year reinstated, as some schools relaxed these policies in the fall. Measures like school-wide mask requirements and encouraging vaccination will help keep kids in the classroom, where they can learn, play, and grow.” said Dr. Anita Henderson, MD, FAAP, President of the MSAAP.

School leaders have clear authority from the Mississippi Department of Education to implement school-wide mask policies. Even vaccinated students and staff should wear masks during the surge given the transmissibility of the Omicron variant.

Well-fitting masks and vaccinations are key components of a layered approach to safety that also includes efforts such as improved ventilation and social distancing.

