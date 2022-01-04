Local electric co-op shares cold weather energy-saving tips

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - From a hot holiday week to freezing temperatures in the new year, the Pine Belt is experiencing some weather extremes.

How do you make sure you’re not making mistakes with you’re a/c and heat that will cost you more money? WDAM is on your side sharing tips from a local electric co-op.

Leif Munkel is the Marketing and Communications & Member Service Manager at Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association.

“The temperature outside directly affects how much you’re going to be paying on your power bill,” said Munkel.

According to companies, that little box on your wall has a big impact on your wallet.

“I think it’s getting down into the low 30s 20s, so if you’re trying to keep your thermostat at 70 degrees, and you got a 40-degree difference between the temperature outside and the temperature trying to keep inside your house, your heating systems going to have to work that much more to try to keep up with it,” said Munkel.

His advice is to keep your thermostat at 68 degrees.

“For every degree above that, you’re going to pay approximately 3% more on your power bill,” said Munkel.

Some other things you should do around the house to keep your A/C and heat are working properly is to change out air filters every month and regularly check for any air leaks and seal them.

“If you’re keeping your house at 68 degrees and it’s 30 degrees outside, you don’t want that air that you’ve already heated inside your house to escape out because you’re going to be just throwing money out the window or out the door,” said Munkel.

Another tip is to use your curtains and blinds wisely. Open them when the sun is out to maximize natural heat, and close them at night when it gets dark and cold.

“Here at Pearl River Valley Electric, we have an energy efficiency expert actually that can talk to them, talk to them about their bill. And, they can go in and look at their energy use and be able to determine may be some issues that might be going on at their house,” said Munkel.

If you see drastic changes in your power bill, you should reach out to your company to discuss it.

