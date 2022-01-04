Jones County sheriff advocates for radar use on county roads

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin doesn’t mince his words when talking about the need for radar to control speeding on county roads.

He said time and time again, he and his deputies are tasked with dealing with the aftermath of crashed cars and lost lives due to driving too fast, and now he wants that to change.

“It’s very tough when you have to go to a family and let them know they’ve lost a loved one or that their loved one has been involved in a crash with somebody due to excessive speed,” Sheriff Berlin said.

Currently, sheriff departments in Mississippi are prohibited from using radar to catch speeding motorists on the county roads, but if legislation is passed, they could quickly install the equipment and help slow the speeding down.

Sheriff Berlin said state lawmakers can help by allowing the board of supervisors in each county to decide whether their sheriff’s departments can use radar.

He concedes though, that even with the use of the radar, it’ll never completely stop all speeding, but it’ll give them another tool to use in their efforts for keeping the public safe.

“By allowing us to run radar, we can slow down a lot of the problem. Is it going to fix it? No, it’s not going to fix the problem, but I guarantee you when people figure out that the counties in Mississippi are running radar, they will slow down,” Berlin said.

It would cost approximately $3,000 to equip each patrol car with radar, and according to Sheriff Berlin, that’s a small price to pay for saving lives.

