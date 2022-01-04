JCSD reports“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign results

Win Stuff
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The results from the Jones County “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign are in.

From Dec. 17 - Jan. 1, JCSD deputies made the following impaired driving arrests.

  • DUI - Alcohol: 15 arrests
  • DUI- Other(drugs): 11 arrests
  • DUI- Assist to other: 15 arrests
  • Child endangerment DUI: 1 arrest

Deputies also made the following traffic citations:

  • Uninsured motorists: 133
  • No drivers license: 72
  • Seatbelt violations: 69
  • Written warnings: 42
  • Suspended drivers license: 33
  • Reckless Driving: 13
  • Child restraint violations: 9
  • Speeding: 1

Other related arrests include

  • Felony arrests: 8
  • Drug arrests: 6
  • Fugitives apprehended: 6

“The impaired driving enforcement campaign was a huge success as we took a number of impaired drivers off of our roadways, which potentially saves lives and prevents crashes,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We also arrested six fugitives, which in and of itself was a big win as well.”

The JCSD participated in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” impaired driver enforcement campaign, which ran from Dec. 17 - Jan. 1.

JCSD deputies worked overtime details funded by a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.

