How the medical community fought COVID-19 in 2021

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - 2022 has begun much the same way as 2021 did, with COVID-19 dominating nearly every aspect of life.

On the front lines of the battle against COVID has been the Pine Belt medical community. In 2021, it got some new weapons it could use against the disease.

Among them, were the various vaccines that became available in late 2020.

“What become most important at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, was the vaccine, said Dr. Steven Farrell, chief medical officer of Forrest General Hospital. “The availability of the vaccine became the single most important thing in combating COVID. Initially, targeting the elderly and the at-risk populations and then, the healthcare populations, subsequently expanding that to anyone who wanted to receive the vaccine.”

Some hospitals reached out to the Pine Belt, by helping to establish vaccine clinics, or by hosting community vaccination events.

Other facilities held drive-thru vaccine clinics.

The goal was to get shots to as many people as possible.

“That’s really what we tried to do, listen to the demand from the community, and step in the gap and fulfill those requests, like going out to the community centers at Mount Olive, or Seminary or Hopewell or wherever we need to go, that’s where we try to go to people, to give the vaccines and of course, all the while, offering the testing services in all the different counties and making it as convenient as possible for the patients,” said Gregg Gibbes, administrator and CEO of Covington County Hospital.

With the summer months came the Delta Variant and a surge in cases of COVID-19.

The summer also brought new therapies to treat the disease, including monoclonal antibodies.

“One of the things that kept us afloat here in the Pine Belt and across the state, was the massive use of monoclonal antibodies,” said Dr. W. Mark Horne, chief medical officer of South Central Regional Medical Center. “The State of Mississippi was using more monoclonal antibodies per capita, than anybody else in the country. We did a bang-up job in the entire state and certainly here in the Pine Belt and South Central did its share. It’s things like this which have sustained us throughout this entire time.”

Now, as we enter year three of the pandemic, a new variant, Omicron, is here.

As cases arise, the Pine Belt medical community is once again being called on to save lives and ease the suffering of those who are sick.

“We’ve learned a lot (at Merit Health Wesley),” said Matthew Banks, CEO of Merit Health Wesley. “I’m thankful that we’ve been able to resource and outfit our employees with the best technology to keep them safe. We’re so fortunate to have our physician partners here who support this hospital, we maintain a continual dialogue about what’s the best and right thing to do for our patients and that way, we’re using the most progressive information that we have, in caring for our patients.”

In January, Merit Health Wesley is beginning an eight-bed intensive care unit expansion, that should be in operation in May.

