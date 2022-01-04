Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hattiesburg council to present redistricting plans after regular meeting Tuesday

“This is going to affect our lives for at least the next 10 years.”
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council and urban advisors held five redistricting public forums throughout November of 2021.

Now, the council will present its ward redistricting plans after the regular 5 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

League of Women Voters of the Pine Belt President Peg Ciraldo says the community response was impressive and it shows in the plans on display at City Hall.

“I think because of the attitude of the city in 2020, it’s going to be an important meeting to attend. Because they’re listening. They didn’t just say this is what we’re going to do hope you like it. They’re listening. They’re welcoming ideas and trying to do a good job. So as residents of Hattiesburg these maps are going to affect who votes for you. How things are voted for you. You, every citizen every resident is going to have a voice if they come to this meeting tomorrow night and listen and ask questions. Because this is going to affect our lives for at least the next 10 years,” said Ciraldo.

Citizens are welcome to come to the presentation on Tuesday to learn more about the plans.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP
SNAP benefit updates for 2022
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Michael Joe Whitaker
Sex offender a ‘serious threat to public safety,’ Jones Co. sheriff says
Two were injured Sunday morning when their Sonata left Interstate 59 and flipped into the...
Jones County rollover injures 2 Sunday morning
A date has been set for the trial of a South Carolina orthopedic surgeon accused of fatally...
Trial set for doctor charged with involuntary manslaughter

Latest News

FDA make changes to booster requirements.
FDA allows Pfizer booster shots for children ages 12-15
Gov. and LT. Gov. preview 2022 Legislative Session
Governor and Lt. Governor detail legislative priorities ahead of 2022 session
.
$2 million infrastructure project set to start in Hattiesburg
Local electric co-op shares cold weather energy-saving tips
Local electric co-op shares cold weather energy-saving tips