Hattiesburg council to present redistricting plans after regular meeting Tuesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council and urban advisors held five redistricting public forums throughout November of 2021.

Now, the council will present its ward redistricting plans after the regular 5 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

League of Women Voters of the Pine Belt President Peg Ciraldo says the community response was impressive and it shows in the plans on display at City Hall.

“I think because of the attitude of the city in 2020, it’s going to be an important meeting to attend. Because they’re listening. They didn’t just say this is what we’re going to do hope you like it. They’re listening. They’re welcoming ideas and trying to do a good job. So as residents of Hattiesburg these maps are going to affect who votes for you. How things are voted for you. You, every citizen every resident is going to have a voice if they come to this meeting tomorrow night and listen and ask questions. Because this is going to affect our lives for at least the next 10 years,” said Ciraldo.

Citizens are welcome to come to the presentation on Tuesday to learn more about the plans.

