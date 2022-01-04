Free admission to Two Mississippi Museums Jan. 16-17

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Free admission is offered at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History Sunday and Monday, Jan. 16-17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It’s sponsored by FedEx.

The museums will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17. Museum hours for Sunday, Jan. 16, are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Special events include the annual MLK Night of Culture program Jan. 17 in the Craig H. Neilsen Auditorium, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “Those Who Stayed,” inspired by the stories of the individuals who remained in Mississippi during the Great Migration, a population movement of African Americans who left their homes to seek better opportunities in the northern and western states in response to racial injustice in the rural South.

The event is free and includes live poetry and performances by Jackson State University’s MADDRAMA theatre troupe, Hinds Community College’s MONTAGE Theatre of Dance and other featured artists. Seating is limited. The event will also be streamed live on the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum Facebook page.

Dr. King’s involvement in Mississippi included attending the funeral of NAACP state field secretary Medgar Evers in 1963, visiting Greenwood in support of Mississippi Freedom Summer in 1964, and testifying in support of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party during the 1964 Democratic National Convention.

Safety precautions at the museums include requiring all visitors to wear face masks and observe social distancing guidelines while inside the building. For more information, call 601-576-6850, or email info@mdah.ms.gov.

