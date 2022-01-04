Forrest General Hospital designated as ‘baby-friendly’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the second time, Forrest General Hospital has been recognized as a baby-friendly hospital.

FGH was the first hospital in Mississippi to be recognized by Baby Friendly USA as baby-friendly, back in 2015.

The baby-friendly designation recognizes hospitals for offering superior care for mother-baby bonding and infant feeding.

“By being designated as a baby-friendly hospital, you know that Forrest General staff is trained in ways to help encourage that mother-baby bonding during those first few days and support moms in whatever decision they make as far as breastfeeding or formula feeding,” said Dr. Anita Henderson with Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic.

FGH is now one of nearly 600 ‘baby-friendly’ hospitals throughout the United States.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.