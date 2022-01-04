FDA allows Pfizer booster shots for children ages 12-15

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded the age range for booster shots, allowing children as young as 12 years old to receive Pfizer booster shots.

In addition, immunocompromised children as young as five years old can now receive a third shot 28 days after their second shot.

This allows for many more people around the Magnolia State to get booster shots.

“Right now, about 35 percent of Mississippi children aged 12-17 are fully vaccinated. That’s about 85,000 children,” said Dr. Anita Henderson with Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital.

The FDA is also shortening the time frame between the second and third dose of Pfizer, allowing people to get a booster five months after their second dose in contrast to six months.

“There are hundreds of millions of Americans and billions of people around the world now that have been vaccinated and so far, so good,” said Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh with Hattiesburg Clinic and FGH. “That data looks really fantastic in terms of safety and efficacy.”

With the Omicron variant infecting children at a high rate, Dr. Henderson says it’s never too late to start the vaccination process.

“We are going to be seeing COVID for quite some time now, and vaccinations are going to be our best method to prevent it and to keep your kids in school,” said Dr. Henderson. “That’s why we’re encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated, get them boosted so they can safely stay in school.”

According to HealthData.gov, current pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations are more than doubled what they were during the peak of the Delta variant wave.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.