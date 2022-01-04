Coach Elmer Higgenbotham Highway dedication in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - If you live in Ellisville, you may have noticed the new coach Elmer Higgenbotham Memorial sign on U.S. Highway 11. Friends and family gathered in Ellisville to celebrate his life and legacy with a sign unveiling.

“His legacy will live on not just on the highway, but in the lives and the houses that he visited from time to time,” says Robert Thomas, a former scholarship Jones College football player for the coach.

Elmer Higgenbotham was better known as “Coach Higg” by everyone in Ellisville. He coached football and baseball at Jones College for 21 years. He was head baseball coach and football offensive coordinator from 1971 to 1988, before being named head football coach and held the position from 1988 until his retirement in 1992.

“Daddy has always just been big in the community. Everybody knew who he was because he was Coach Higg. We would go to the Therrell’s Drugstore on Saturday mornings and get a grilled cheese and a cherry Coke and, you know, everybody knew Coach Higg no matter where you went, whether it was at the gas station, the grocery store, everybody knew Coach Higg,” remembers one of Higgenbotham’s daughters, Mary Boleware.

Higgenbotham was a father figure, not only to his daughters but to his players too.

“A coach becomes a father to you. When him and his wife went on vacation, there was always a fridge that sit on the outside of the house on the porch that had food in it for us. Now we had to figure out how to cook it but the food was there. I think that was amazing too because somebody would take the time out to think about you why they’re absent,” recalls Thomas.

After he retired from coaching, Higgenbotham continued showing his love and support for the community. He founded three businesses in Ellisville and served as a deacon at First Baptist Church.

His memory lives on in multiple Mississippi community and junior college halls of fame, and now along a stretch of U.S. 11, in a county where he inspired so many people.

“Every time now when I come to work, because I work at Jones, I’ll be able to see the sign and just driving through Ellisville, the physical footprints that he left with the three businesses that he built there and then the fact that the junior college is what brought him to Ellisville in the first place. It’s only fitting to him for it to be the section highway. And so when I get to drive to work, and I see that sign, I’m sure I’ll tear up I’m sure I’ll smile a few times. But some mornings I’m sure I’ll tear up too,” said Boleware.

Higgenbotham was born in the community of Mashulaville, Miss., and was a star football player at Macon High School when he graduated in 1962. He played for East Mississippi Junior College and Livingston University before becoming a coach.

Higgenbotham coached at East Mississippi Junior College and Leaksville High School before he and his family made Ellisville their home.

“Jones was pretty much where I grew up. I’m sure I took some of my first steps on campus at Jones. Then when he retired from coaching, he decided to stay in the community and he really just wanted to make a difference for the people of our school. He was not born and raised here. But he loved it and just wanted to make an impact for the community. And he just loved to do it,” says Boleware.

Mississippi Department Of Transportation’s Southern District Commissioner, Tom King, spoke to open the ceremony and helped unveil the sign to dedicate the highway.

“MDOT does more than just build highways and bridges, and we care about people in our state and we give these dedications. Coach Higginbotham was a legend and very well-liked, very well known, and just a community aspiration to a lot of people and students and people that he coached. And just loved by everyone that I’ve talked to here today. It’s an honor just to be here to give this dedication,” says King.

The family center at the First Baptist Church of Ellisville was filled with people on Tuesday morning for the sign dedication.

“It’s definitely an honor. You know, he passed away 10 years ago and so for 10 years to have passed by and him to still be making such an impact that this room was full today just tells me a little bit of how he impacted people,” says Boleware.

The Coach Elmer Higgenbotham Memorial Highway starts at the intersection of Hill Street and U.S. 11 and goes one mile south on the highway past the entrance to Jones College.

