$2 million infrastructure project set to start in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is set to start working on a two-million-dollar infrastructure project this week.

The project will have a major impact on some business owners and residents in Ward 5.

The project will be a makeover for Country Club Road.

“You will have street trees. You will have to raise crosswalks, which will have the effect of slowing traffic down along that corridor, and, ultimately, (it’s) just going to improve the safety, efficiency and access to Country Club Road,” said Barker.

A lot of traffic passes over the road every day because several places sit on the road, such as churches, businesses and legendary Vernon Dahmer Park.

“We’ve had all kinds of Juneteenth Celebrations, you know, all kinds of celebration in that park right there, right there behind you. And, it just a part of this community and a great part of this community,” said Charles Killingsworth.

Killingsworth owns Killingsworth Barbershop, which has been in the community for the last 35 years. He says he’s seen the plans for the road, and he’s excited.

“It’s a blessing for this community, and, you know, from what I understand, what I’ve seen, we’re going to have a wide street. They’re moving all the utility on this side of the road and going to make the street wider and nicer. So, it’s going to be a blessing, you know, and I’m just happy to see it being done,” said Killingsworth.

Ward 5 City Councilman Nick Brown says he’s excited too.

“I just think it’s good for the community. It is good for moving forward in developing areas in our neighborhood areas in our ward. It’s an investment for the community, and that is a part of what we do,” said Brown.

The work on the road is set to start this week. The project is expected to take the next 10 months to one year for completion depending on the weather.

The city is asking for patience from the community during this time.

Eighty percent of the money for this project comes from federal funding. the other 20 percent will be paid for by the city.

