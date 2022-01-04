01/04 Ryan’s “Even Colder” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

Even colder this morning than it was yesterday! The air temperature has fallen into the mid-to-upper 20s but the 10-15 mph wind we were seeing yesterday is gone, so wind chills are still in the low-to-mid 20s, but could be much worse if it was sticking around. Also, from this point forward we’ll begin a warming trend that’ll take us nearly back to 70 before our next cool-down. That’ll come as we head into the weekend, with another strong front poised to move through Sunday, brining another round of thunderstorms ahead of more cool afternoons and freezing mornings.

Today’s low will fall to 27 in the Hattiesburg area, with light winds and clear skies. It’ll warm rapidly into the afternoon, just not much as the high will top off at 55 degrees. Expect lots of sun though. We’re in for another cool down overnight, but only into the upper 30s, so still chilly but improving!

