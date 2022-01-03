Win Stuff
Winter reminders due this week across Pine Belt

By Rex Thompson
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

It is going to be cold in the Pine Belt overnight with low temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

There is a very small chance of seeing a few snow flurries, especially in the north portions of the area later Sunday night. Winds will be very strong with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

By Monday, look for sunny and cold conditions with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Monday night, look for mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

On Tuesday, you can expect the cool weather to continue with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s under sunny skies. By Tuesday night, lows will be a little warmer, with 40 degrees to 43 degrees expected.

It will be warmer on Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday night, there is a 20 percent chance for light rain with lows in the upper 40s.

By Thursday, another strong cold front will approach the area with a 30 percent chance of light rain with highs in the lower 60s.

Much colder weather returns Thursday night with lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

Friday looks chilly, with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the lower-to-mid 30s.

Saturday looks to be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance for showers, with highs in the lower-to-mid 60s.

