VisitHATTIESBURG asking legislature for same-level funding for 2022

By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The tourism group, VisitHATTIESBURG, is asking the state legislature to consider funding the Mississippi Tourism Recovery Fund at the amount received in 2021.

In 2021, the city of Hattiesburg was able to generate more than $1.25 million in restaurant and hotel revenue compared to 2020.

Both areas saw at least a 20 percent increase in revenue for year-over-year spending.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll have a little bit of stability, going into 2022, said Marlo Dorsey,, VisitHATTIESBURG’s executive director. “We’re hopeful that we will get another round of tourism recovery funds that will really helping stabilize and aggressively market Mississippi as a wonderful place to visit.

“We all know, when you come to Mississippi, you definitely have to make a stop in Hattiesburg.”

VisitHATTIESBURG hopes to continue their success in 2022, after winning the Tourism Resiliency Award for 2020.

