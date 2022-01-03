SNAP benefit updates for 2022

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services has a few announcements about the programs for 2022. Chief communications officer for MDHS, Mark Jones, explained some of the changes people might see.

“The new year is going to bring some cost of living adjustments, it may bring hopefully new work and more employment for many of our recipients. Those need to be reported to your eligibility worker through your county office,” says Jones.

He explains that certain people will qualify for a federal cost of living adjustment this year.

“Beginning January 1st, 2022, there will be a cost of living adjustment upwards for those that are on Supplemental Security Income and other social security type benefits.

So, if you are receiving SSI, social security income, VA benefits, railroad retirement you will get a cost of living adjustment, and most of that will average to about $90 a month, is what the feds have said in the estimate for an individual,” Jones said.

If those adjustments apply to you, then you may see your Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits change.

“There are eligibility requirements and so when income levels change, we want people to understand that they need to make sure that they report those changes because it could change some of their eligibility,” Jones said.

Jones also reminds people that the special pandemic benefit to Electronic Benefit Transfer cards ends in 2022.

“There was about $100 a month supplemental pandemic benefit to SNAP cards, that’s your traditional EBT cards,” Jones said. “It affects about 300,000 residents across the state. And when the state’s declaration of an emergency ended on Nov. 20, the federal government gave us the month of December to continue those benefits but also to phase those out starting Jan. 1.”

Jones did make it clear, the phase-out of the $100 EBT special balance has nothing to do with P-EBT cards.

P-EBT cards, issued through MDHS to fill a critical gap while families navigated school during the pandemic, will remain following the same program through the end of the school year.

Jones says MDHS provided $1.2 billion dollars in SNAP benefits to Mississippians last year.

“We encourage if they’re wondering what is SNAP?’ what are all these, these letters that they’re throwing out,’' if you believe that you may be eligible, go to our website and there’s an eligibility tool to kind of test your eligibility,” Jones said. “So that would help us and help residents going into 2022 to start understanding what programs are.”

All reports of income and benefit changes must be made to your eligibility officer through your county office within 10 days of finding out .

