Sex offender a ‘serious threat to public safety,’ Jones Co. sheriff says

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is working to find a convicted sex offender officials say should be considered a “serious threat to public safety.”

A news release from the sheriff’s office says 49-year-old Michael Joe Whitaker “absconded” and U.S. Marshals have been contacted to help find him.

The sheriff’s office said Whitaker is a “child predator” who has “committed sex crimes in several states.”

Anyone with information on Whitaker’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

