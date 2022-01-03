MSDH: 17,525 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Miss. over New Year’s holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said that more than 17,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Monday.

MSDH said Monday that 17,525 new coronavirus cases were recorded as of 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, over the four-day holiday period.

Five new deaths were also reported with seven deaths happening between Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, 2021.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 561,262 and 10,455, respectively.

Around 1,539 COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported in the Pine Belt. The deaths were reported in Covington, Forrest and Wayne counties.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 61,087 COVID-19 cases and 1,062 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,754 cases, 97 deaths

Forrest: 14,840 cases, 264 deaths

Jasper: 3,593 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 14,932 cases, 250 deaths

Lamar: 11,559 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,664 cases, 115 deaths

Perry: 2,220 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,523 cases, 73 deaths.

MSDH last said 509,667 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,490,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,447,071 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.