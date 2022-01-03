Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Most classic Blackberry phones to stop working Tuesday

Blackberry users have mostly moved on to newer devices.
Blackberry users have mostly moved on to newer devices.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s the end of an era.

If you still have a classic Blackberry, you won’t be able to use it, not even to call 911, starting Tuesday.

The company said it will no longer support devices running Blackberry 10, 7.1 OS and earlier, although devices running on Android software will still work.

Most users have moved on from their Blackberries, but in 2012, 80 million people had one.

Blackberry ultimately couldn’t compete with the Apple iPhone, and the company now focuses on providing security software and services to enterprises and governments.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP
SNAP benefit updates for 2022
Two were injured Sunday morning when their Sonata left Interstate 59 and flipped into the...
Jones County rollover injures 2 Sunday morning
A date has been set for the trial of a South Carolina orthopedic surgeon accused of fatally...
Trial set for doctor charged with involuntary manslaughter
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Police: More than 50 shots fired in Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
Investigation continues into case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall

Latest News

Michael Joe Whitaker
Sheriff: Jones Co. sex offender a ‘serious threat to public safety’
The Panhandle of Florida experienced some light snow. Video of falling flakes was taken in Fort...
RAW: Snow falls in Florida
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges