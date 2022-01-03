Win Stuff
Jones County rollover injures 2 Sunday morning

Two were injured Sunday morning when their Sonata left Interstate 59 and flipped into the...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
From Jones County Fire Council Communications

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were transported to a hospital after being injured in a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning just south of exit 80 on Interstate 59.

Southwest Volunteer Fire Department responded to call of an accident about 10:24 a..m. and upon arrival, firefighters found a Hyundai Sonata off the interstate resting on its roof, after the driver lost control and flipped off the roadway into the wood line.

The two occupants of the vehicle were both hurt, one with minor injuries and the other with moderate injuries. AAA Ambulance Service transported both individuals to the emergency department.

No other injuries were reported.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Flynt’s Towing also responded.

