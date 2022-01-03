Win Stuff
Human remains found in Mississippi in November identified

Authorities say human remains found in November have been identified as those of a man reported missing in 2020.(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say human remains found in November have been identified as those of a man reported missing in 2020.

The Vicksburg Police Department tells The Vicksburg Post that the bones are those of 50-year-old Michael Moffett, of Vicksburg.

Moffett had been missing since early fall 2020. Moffett’s sister, Cyndi Moffett, confirmed the identification in a Facebook Post. She said they’re grateful to have closure.

A graveside service for Moffett was held New Year’s Day.

