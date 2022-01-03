Win Stuff
HPD looking for information on 2 attempted robbery suspects

HPD needs to identify a man and a woman in an ongoing investigation.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for your help identifying two people in an ongoing attempted robbery investigation.

According to HPD, The man and woman need to be identified in an ongoing investigation on an incident that occurred on Main Street, on Dec. 30, around 12:15 a.m.

If you have any information about the two individuals, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

