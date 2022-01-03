Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Frigid Tonight with warmer weather by midweek

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be clear and cold and warm as temperatures fall into the upper 30s this evening. Overnight with lows falling into the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer. Sunny skies will help us warm up into the mid 50s.

A few clouds will move in on Wednesday, giving us partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Our next system will move though on Thursday, giving us a few hit-or-miss showers. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Another blast of cold air will move in on Friday. We’ll start off the day with temps in the upper 20s before warming up into the low 50s during the afternoon.

The cold air will be short lived, as we warm up into the upper 60s for the weekend. Another system will move though on Sunday, giving us a chance of scattered t-storms.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP
SNAP benefit updates for 2022
Michael Joe Whitaker
Sex offender a ‘serious threat to public safety,’ Jones Co. sheriff says
Two were injured Sunday morning when their Sonata left Interstate 59 and flipped into the...
Jones County rollover injures 2 Sunday morning
A date has been set for the trial of a South Carolina orthopedic surgeon accused of fatally...
Trial set for doctor charged with involuntary manslaughter
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Police: More than 50 shots fired in Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting

Latest News

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/3
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/3
01/03 Ryan’s “First 2022″ Monday Morning Forecast
01/03 Ryan’s “First 2022″ Monday Morning Forecast
01/03 Ryan’s “First 2022″ Monday Morning Forecast
01/03 Ryan’s “First 2022″ Monday Morning Forecast
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson gives his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
Winter reminders due this week across Pine Belt